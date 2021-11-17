Families of children killed, injured boarding bus got $3.5M

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school district paid nearly $3.5 million to the families of three children who died and a fourth child who was seriously injured when a pickup truck plowed into them as they crossed a rural highway to board a school bus.

The settlement with the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. was signed in June 2019. The South Bend Tribune reported Wednesday that it recently obtained a copy of the settlement, which shows the district paid $2.575 million to the parents of the three deceased children.

The district also paid $900,000 to the family of a boy severely injured in the October 2018 crash in Fulton County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss