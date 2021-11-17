Families of children killed, injured boarding bus got $3.5M

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana school district paid nearly $3.5 million to the families of three children who died and a fourth child who was seriously injured when a pickup truck plowed into them as they crossed a rural highway to board a school bus.

The settlement with the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. was signed in June 2019. The South Bend Tribune reported Wednesday that it recently obtained a copy of the settlement, which shows the district paid $2.575 million to the parents of the three deceased children.

The district also paid $900,000 to the family of a boy severely injured in the October 2018 crash in Fulton County.