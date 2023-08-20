FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The leaves turn colors, and the temperatures… hopefully get cooler which means fall activities will be in season. Check out some of these fun fall events happening in Fort Wayne this great pumpkin season.

Pumpkin Patches & U-Pickin

Cook’s Orchard (8724 Huguenard Rd.): Open seven days a week and hold a variety of apple and fall produce. With over 10 kinds of apples to pick from, it makes for a fun family adventure. For more information, click here.

Hilger Family Farm (5534 Butt Rd.): They offer a variety of fresh produce. Open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day but Sunday. They are dedicated to wholesome family entertainment and farming

J & L Pickin Patch (3533 Nutman Ave.): This 75-acre farm has pumpkins and flowers for picking. After labor day, they will have 5 acres of pumpkins to pick from. Flowers will be available until the first frost. For extra details, click here.

Tanglewood Berry Farm (7520 Covington Rd.): They offer berries all throughout the summer months to pick. In Sept. and Oct., red raspberries will be available. Click here for more details.

Family fun for all

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival (6532 W. Cook Rd.): Open starting Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. Corn mazes, corn pits, hay rides, pumpkins and more! They will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and have lots of family-friendly activities. For admission information, click here.

Saloman Farm Park (817 W. Dupont Rd.): This fall they host numerous events, the main ones will be during their Fall Harvest Festival. It takes place on Sept. 22 and 23. There will be wagon rides, farm animals, a pie-eating contest and more. For more details and a list of all fall events, click here.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo “Wild Zoo Halloween” (3411 Sherman Blvd.): The FWCZ is open till October 31, with lots of family-friendly events happening in Oct. From, Truck and Tractor weekend to Monster Mash Dance Party; there are events for all ages! Click here for the full calendar.

Spooky sites and scary nights!

Fright Night Downtown: On Saturday, Oct. 21 enjoy family-friendly frights! Admission will be free with some activities costing a small charge. There will be a Zombie Walk and more! For more details click here.

Fright Night Lantern Tours: On Saturday, Oct. 21, transport back in time to the early 1800s for a spooky lantern tour. Tickets are $5, it runs from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more details, click here.

Haunted Castle and Black Forest (8965 Auburn Rd.): Open from Sept. 22 through Halloween. Visit Fort Wayne’s premier haunted attraction. For more information and ticket prices, click here.

Hysterium (4410 Arden Dr.): Hysterium is ranked as one of America’s top Haunted Houses. Each year holds a different theme. For more information and ticket prices, click here.