Fall foliage nearing peak levels

Driving around the area there is no doubt that fall colors are increasing in the region. Lining the streets and landscapes with beautiful oranges yellows and reds. These colors while apparent now, have always been aa part of the leaves chemical makeup, they just were in hiding.

Natalie Haley, Park and Education Manager at Fox Island County Park, explains the process, “During the summer we are used to seeing green leaves because chlorophyll is being produced in the leaf and its being funneled in through the stem of the leaf at a constant amount and its being replaced all the time. The green will overshadow the yellows and oranges until the chlorophyll green stops being produced. Then you start to see the oranges and yellows that were there the whole time, all summer long.”

The chlorophyll stops being produced because of the cooler temperatures we see as the days get shorter. The amount of sunlight we see during the summer, while food for the trees is being produced, is a key ingredient in how vibrant the fall colors appear. Without the summer sunlight, the sugar in the sap cells of leaves wouldn’t catalyze, which in turn would limit the color we see.

“One of my favorite things about fall is that you finally get to see the reds and the purples,” says Haley, “The sweeter trees will often be the most colorful.”

This year, peak color is estimated to be the last week of October, so make sure to head on out to our parks and trails in the region to enjoy some of the beautiful fall colors.

You can track peak fall foliage across the nation by clicking here.