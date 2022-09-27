HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A fake Instagram account made a threat to the safety of Huntington North High School Tuesday, according to Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC).

According to a press release, the account made a threat that would take place Wednesday, Sept. 28.

HCCSC notified local law enforcement immediately after learning about the threat, and local law enforcement believes there is no credibility to the threat after investigating the situation.

However, Huntington North plans to have an increased law enforcement presence over the next several days as a precaution.