DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Saturday evening.

A Ford Escape sits in a ditch following a crash on February 25, 2023. Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a Ford Escape heading west on County Road 68 failed to yield to traffic at the intersection with State Road 3. The Escape was struck by a Chevy Blazer going south on State Road 3. The impact caused the Blazer to spin and it ended up facing north in the southbound lanes. The Escape ended up in a ditch.

Both drivers and a passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police were assisted by LaOtto Fire, Huntertown EMS, Parkview EMS, Jeff’s Towing, and C Noels Towing.