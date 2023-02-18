FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools, known as FACTS, held a peaceful demonstration at the Allen County Courthouse Saturday afternoon.

FACTS, a group of parents and students of Southwest Allen County Schools, has “organized and joined an alliance with pastors, community leaders, politicians, as well as community supporters” per a release. They demonstrated to spread their message of positivity and unity to “change the culture” of the school system.

FACTS also shared in their release that they are organizing a meeting with the SACS school board in the near future.