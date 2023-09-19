FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a recent reelection TV ad, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry makes several claims; some are easy to confirm, some are less precise and some are more than a decade old.

WANE 15 asked the Henry campaign to cite each claim.

The ad shows Mayor Henry and a number of his brothers and sisters playing ball at Hamilton Park.

“As one of 17, I know what competition is all about,” Henry starts. “Maybe that’s why as your mayor, Fort Wayne has had several firsts.”

The siblings then go on to announce six positives.

1st in the Nation in Job Creation: The Henry camp cites a 2011 Business People story. The story said between September 2010 and September, 2011, “The Fort Wayne metro area added 8,000 jobs to its base of 203,000 jobs, giving the city a 3.9 percent increase in the total number of jobs, placing the city at the top.”

1st for Raising a Family: This 2017 story from SmartAsset puts the city at the top of its list. “One important factor in Fort Wayne’s favor is its high school graduation rate. Just over 90% of high school students graduate, the third-highest rate in the study.”

1st Lowest Cost of Living: The Henry camp sent WANE 15 a niche.com link of the 2023 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America. Fort Wayne was 7th on that list. South Bend was fourth. However, an article on Manchester University’s website says “For the seventh straight year, Fort Wayne has the lowest cost of living of any U.S. city for 2022, according to Niche.com.”

Top 5 Country’s Safest City: This claim stems from a 2012 report by InsuranceProviders.com. It is among the many accolades listed by visitfortwayne.com. The study is based on an unusual mix of crime rate, risk of natural disaster and driving safety.

Henry’s TV ad cites insurify.com for this. The Henry campaign on Tuesday told WANE 15 the attribution was mistakenly swapped with the next claim and has since been fixed in the TV ad.

Top 5 First-Time Homebuyers: The link to this 2021 Insurify list (mistakenly attributed to InsuranceProviders.com) puts Fort Wayne first among all cities in Indiana but it is difficult to find a national top five on the page.

Top 5 to Start a Business: The Henry campaign sent a link to fortwayne.com from 2015 which shows Fort Wayne as the ninth best city in the nation.

Along with the citations, the Henry campaign included a quote from the Mayor:

“I am proud of the numerous accolades and awards bestowed upon our great city during my time as Mayor. Fort Wayne has hit a home run, and some might even say a grand slam. Let’s keep moving forward – together.”

The Tom Didier campaign was asked late Tuesday night for comment but has not responded yet.

The 2023 municipal election is Nov. 7 with early voting starting Oct. 11.