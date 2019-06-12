Fabrics company cuts ribbon on expansion, debuts new production line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials showed off their newest production line as part of Vita Nonwovens‘ $18 million expansion. The company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to debut the expansion.

Vita Nonwovens’ Fort Wayne location is one of three across the country.

Vita Nonwovens’, located on Avionics Drive, expansion included adding 150,000-square-feet to their building and hired 22 new employees.

The company makes products including fabrics, insulation and filtration materials for the mattress, medical, automotive and industrial industries. Von Nonwovens is based out of High Point, North Carolina and has two other facilities including the one in Fort Wayne.

“Our Fort Wayne facility has been a key part of our company’s growth,” Tavid Markarian, Fort Wayne plant manager for Vita Nonwovens, said. “We pride ourselves on creating innovative products and producing them at the highest quality and the team in Fort Wayne lives up to that standard every day. We’re thrilled to build on our commitment to this community.”