Residents are voicing concerns over a proposed recycling plant at Adams Center and Paulding Roads.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In response to a lawsuit attempting to halt plans for Exurban’s proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne, Exurban confirmed its plans to build the plant in that area.

The plant, which has been met with opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens, would be a “zero-waste” recycling facility for electronic scrap metals, according to Exurban.

“Exurban remains committed to and excited about bringing this world-class, zero-waste metals recycling project to northeast Indiana,” said Wes Adams, co-founder of Exurban Indiana.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Allen County Superior Court, contends the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s approval of the plant should be overturned due to the proposed plant not meeting recycling plant standards in Fort Wayne’s city code.

The family also said in the lawsuit the plant would severely lower the value of the family’s farm, which sits across Paulding Road from the proposed plant.

In response, Exurban said the lawsuit is “without merit,” and the company is trying to resolve the issue in a “timely manner.”

“We appreciate that new solutions to difficult problems cause folks to ask questions and to seek a better understanding of our process, and we welcome that,” Adams said.

Adams also said Exurban plans to do more in the coming months to “familiarize the community” with what the recycling plant will be and what it will offer.

“Exurban is committed to being a good neighbor and cooperate citizen of northeast Indiana,” Adams said.

The Citizens of Environmental Equity of Southeast Fort Wayne claimed in a meeting Monday the group will also speak out against the recycling plant during the Fort Wayne City Council meeting Tuesday.