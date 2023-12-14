FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two weeks ago, employees of Kaiser Tool Company noticed burnout marks in their parking lot. Then, on Sunday, employees noticed what they say was “an extreme amount of damage” to their parking lot.

“A lot of tire marks coming into the parking lot and circular marks from burnouts,” said Ken King, Chief Operating Officer, Kaiser Tool Company, Inc. A burnout is when a vehicle is stationary and spinning its wheels, causing the tires to heat up and smoke.

Kaiser Tool Company parking lot aftermath of burnouts. Kaiser Tool Company parking lot aftermath of burnouts. Kaiser Tool Company parking lot aftermath of burnouts.

A few hours later Sunday, employees found social media posts circulating, showing the Kaiser Tool Company parking lot where vehicles were doing burnouts. In the video, there are two vehicles in the parking lot driving in circles with multiple people standing outside of vehicles video taping. At one point during the video, the camera pans over to the road that Kaiser Tool Company is located on and many cars can be seen lined down Centennial Drive. WANE 15 does not have the rights to the video.

King did make a phone call to the Fort Wayne Police Department on Sunday in reference to burnouts in the parking lot. WANE 15 contacted FWPD on Thursday about the damage, they could not give WANE 15 any information on this report. WANE 15 asked if there have been any other incidents like the one Kaiser Tool Company experienced, and FWPD said they “have not gotten any other inquiries about the issue.”

Unfortunately, King said that at the time of the vandalism, the company did not have security cameras installed around the building. However, as of Thursday, they were working on having cameras around the parking lot. King has asked the surrounding businesses if their cameras caught video of the burnouts, yet none of them did.

King told WANE 15 that he is concerned that the burnouts could have caused more than just damage to the parking lot.

“Frankly somebody could have gotten hurt, the damage that was done to the parking lot is bad, but the way that the actions were going on in the video, it’s only a matter of time before somebody is killed,” King said.

King shared there is going to be a meeting with the surrounding businesses sometime in the next week to discuss the incident.