Explosion at warehouse in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, IN. (WANE) – Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, WANE 15 received calls from Columbia City residents about a possible explosion by the Dollar General Store on North Line Street in Columbia City.

The mayor of Columbia City, Ryan Daniel, told WANE 15 that a warehouse right by the Dollar General store exploded. He said that the whole city felt the explosion. Several cars in the parking lot were destroyed in the event.

When WANE 15 arrived at the scene, black smoke filled the air that could be seen from a distance. Many Columbia City residents were watching the scene.

Columbia City Police, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, and at least one fire department were seen a the warehouse.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on their Facebook page around 10:15 a.m:

