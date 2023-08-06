FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is hosting educational Dino Day camps in September.

Junior Paleontologist Camp: Sept. 9 or Sept. 10

Students in grades 1st – 4th can attend

The camp lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

$60 fee

If you love dinosaurs, paleontology might be the field for you! See what a day in the life of a paleontologist is like by unearthing the past, discovering fossils, and learning about the science behind the bones. Included during camp will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity, campers will get up close with a dinosaur for a photograph during an unforgettable behind-the-scenes encounter.

Prehistoric Quest Camp: Sept. 16 or Sept. 17

Students in grades 1st – 4th can attend

The camp lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

$60 fee

From sharp teeth and curved claws to pointy beaks and long necks, dinosaurs had amazing adaptations that helped them survive. Campers will take a prehistoric quest to learn about the giant herbivores and great hunters of the past and explore how we feed animals at the Zoo in the present. Included during camp will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity, campers will get up close with a dinosaur for a photograph during an unforgettable behind-the-scenes encounter.

Jurassic Explorer Camp: Sept. 23 or Sept. 24

Students in grades 1st – 4th can attend

The camp lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

$60 fee

Embark on a journey through a Jurassic world! We will go back in time to learn about the ecosystems from when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. Explore the ancient jungles and oceans that dinosaurs called home. Included during camp will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity, campers will get up close with a dinosaur for a photograph during an unforgettable behind-the-scenes encounter.

Registration is done online and no phone registrations will be accepted. All programs require advance registration and openings are limited, registering early is recommended.

Each day of the weekend camp is the same, so only one day of attendance is needed.

For more details, check out the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.