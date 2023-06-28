FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Be prepared to spend more for your cookout during the Fourth of July. Hoosiers can expect to spend 8% more at the grocery store, that’s according to a recent survey done by the Indiana Farm Bureau.

Below is the cookout items on the survey:

Question is, how can I save? Indiana Farm Bureau Chief Economist Todd Davis suggest seeking holiday deals at the grocery stores.

“Stores run their holiday specials, very likely that consumers can find items at a lower cost than what we found,” said Davis.

Meijer has savings on barbecues, that includes meat, buns, chips, pies and more. This week at Meijer, buying ground pork at $5.24 per lb. is 75 cents cheaper than buying ground beef at $5.99 per lb.

An 8-count of the Meijer brand hotdogs is $2.19 a pack, while an 8-count of Ballpark hotdogs are $3.69. Ballpark hotdogs are $1.50 more.

Another frequent item on the list for Fourth of July shoppers is buns, going with the Meijer brand over the name brand is the way to go. Both Meijer brand hamburger and hot dog buns are $1.65, while Aunt Millie’s brand is $2.39 for hamburger and hot dog buns. A 74 cent difference.

One shopper says Aldi’s is the cheapest place to go.

“I did do to Aldi’s yesterday, I normally go to Kroger but I like Aldi’s prices and the quality is good for side dishes,” said Kay Davis.

Another way to save is to buy in bulk and freeze items.

“If you buy in bulk and then freeze for later, you still have room to make your dollar stretch,” said Second Vice President of INFB Isabella Chism.