FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s office is reaching out to the public to find next of kin for a homeless man the agency spent nearly two months identifying.

It’s the most time Deputy Coroner Rebecca “Toni” Mayes has spent to date on a case.

WANE 15 spoke with Mayes on Tuesday morning. She had been trying since Oct. 5 to solve the mystery of a man in his 60s who arrived at Lutheran Hospital on Oct. 1 and died from natural causes Oct. 2. When he was found downtown at Main and Barr streets, he was unresponsive.

“His vitals were very critical. They transported him to Lutheran out west,” Mayes said.

But by Tuesday afternoon, a positive identification was found for Khanh Quoc Doan, 60.

The toughest job now, however, may be finding his family, Mayes said.

Khanh Quoc Doan

Rebecca “Toni” Mayes, deputy coroner who spent two months positively identifying Mr. Doan

The Allen County Coroner’s office at police headquarters

Coroner’s insignia

His body has been at the Lutheran morgue since his death.

In an email, Mayes said the policy of the Allen County Coroner’s office is to hold on to a body “until we have exhausted all of our efforts to positively ID them as well as locate their legal next of kin. Once we hit those exhausted efforts, we take responsibility of that body and have them buried or cremated.”

As of Tuesday morning, Mayes’ goal was to find his identity and provide the man with a proper burial.

Interestingly, Mayes recognized Doan from her days as a paramedic. She worked for the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority for more than 20 years before taking a position with the coroner’s office about two years ago.

“I’ve read through every single police report written,” Mayes told WANE 15. It’s her understanding that the man is Vietnamese and came to the United States as a child refugee. “The (U.S.) Army brought him over during the war,” Mayes said.

The conundrum is that she had several names that matched the birth date or the social security number.

Fingerprints taken at the morgue came back with the name Doah Kahn, but the name he always gave to local police was “Khan Doan.” That was also the name that came out of Texas when he was arrested by the Houston Police Department in June 1990. The hospital identified him as Khanh Doan, but that name had no police involvements and no next of kin.

The different names make it difficult to find next of kin and with immigrants, and there can be difficulties when there are “involvements” with police. Ultimately, the office turned to the FBI and got three different names from the set of prints, Mayes said.

But that gave her a name and a social security number issued from Texas.

“I was able to verify the social security number to positively identify the gentleman and now we’re just looking for anybody that may know him, know any family members, find some family anywhere in the world. I don’t care where they’re at, just so this man can be properly buried and given back to his family,” Mayes said.

There are often language barriers that come during police encounters and that’s when a name can get “mistranslated or misspelled. Sometimes people just use different names,” Mayes said. An unidentified person must be positively identified before she can look for next of kin.

“The biggest (stumbling) block, I think, was the multiple names. Typically, we don’t see multiple names come back to us,” Mayes said. She did call the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission and “they didn’t know who I was talking about. It was difficult because nobody had heard from or seen this person in a long time.”

“This is someone’s family member and I wouldn’t want one of my family members to not be unidentified not be contacted, so it feels good to identify somebody positively and I really hope that we can find some family members,” Mayes said.

Anyone who may be related to Khanh Quoc Doan or know his family is asked to call the Allen County Coroner at (260) 449-7288