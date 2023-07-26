Hey, is that my lawnmower. Two random guys are taking equipment right out of people’s yards and selling it at pawn shops.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In broad daylight, a pair of thieves is stealing lawnmowers and the occasional snowblower off front porches and backyards.

Then, in another bold move, the duo turns up at pawn shops with the stolen goods.

Fairfield Avenue neighborhoods are being targeted, said Allison Bricker, president pro tempore of the Fairfield Neighborhood Association, encompassing Pontiac Street to the north, Calhoun Street to the east, Fairfield Avenue to the west and Darrow Avenue, to the south.

However, Fort Wayne police are on it and one suspect has been identified.

Peter Bolakowski, an engineer most often found at Tek Venture, couldn’t believe it when he saw the two on his personal surveillance video, chatting with the neighbor before walking off with his snowblower.

Bolakowski’s images appeared on Nextdoor, an online community website, and in an email to the neighborhood association.

Bolakowski also sent the photos and video to the Fort Wayne Police Department detective bureau.

“She (a neighbor) actually talked to them as they were pulling out stuff,” Bolakowski said. “She said ‘hey watcha doin’?’” The thieves replied “Oh, he said we could buy them.”

Peter Bolakowski will get his snow blower back. He’s glad he had good cameras set up to catch the perps.

Then another neighbor noticed “things in disarray,” Bolakoswki said. “My neighbors were essential.” After the images were sent out, no one identified them, but someone said they saw the two pushing the snow blower south on Fairfield Avenue.

In another photo, Bolakowski said “one of those guys is literally carrying a lawn mower off the front porch.”

Luckily, Bolakowski, who lives on Hoagland Avenue, is detail-oriented and was able to produce a photo of the serial number and other identification of his blower. He said the blower was in an unsecured outbuilding and is worth about $400.

After filling out a police report and submitting the clear images and video, he’s been working with FWPD detective Joseph Lyon, in charge of the police pawn file, who has at least one of the thieves identified.

“I got in my pawn file and 10 seconds later, I had his snowblower on hold,” Lyon said. When the two pawned the snowblower, “these suspects were all wearing the same clothing.”

Lyon, who worked the pawn detail and took over the department 12 years ago, said one of the suspects produced identification at the pawn shop, and thus a match was made. A probable cause has been submitted to the Allen County Prosecutor, he added.

“I did a search of him,” Lyon said. “He’s got a lot of yard equipment in his recent history.” Like around five, Lyon said.

“It was the same two guys, some clothes,” Bolakowski said. “Busted. They picked one up already. The detective asked me ‘do I want to press criminal charges?”

Bolakowski asked if they were over 18 and had any “priors,” meaning prior charges.

“One has similar charges. They don’t look like they need it for survival, so I said ‘yeah, sure, press criminal charges,” Bolakowski said.

Lyon said he hopes the guy whose lawnmower was taken right off his front porch will press charges, but maybe he doesn’t even know.

“We haven’t had a lot of rain,” Lyon noted. “They may not have noticed that their lawnmowers are missing.”

Matching owner with missing item still makes Lyon happy.

“It never gets old,” Lyon said. “‘Oh my god, you found it’ when I call people. That’s what keeps me going. Plus, it’s a puzzle and I love doing puzzles.”