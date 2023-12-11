FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to Stony Brook Drive in northeast Fort Wayne late Sunday night on multiple calls of shots fired and a crash.

The neighborhood where this happened is off of Reed Rd. and near St. Joe Center Rd.

Exclusive video shared with WANE 15 shows how the scenario played out. The homeowner who sent the video wished to remain anonymous to protect their identity, but did share comments about what they experienced.

From two different camera angles, you can hear the sound of dozens of shots being fired. Moments later, you’ll see a red SUV going south on Stony Brook crash into a tree.

The video then shows at least two people get out, and run behind a house. A few seconds after, they can be seen again on the other side of the house before running out of the frame.

“It’s that moment where you’re kind of half asleep and ‘did I just hear that?’ We looked at each other and said that was definitely gunshots,” the homeowner said.

They got up and peaked through their blinds after hearing the crash. They saw the occupants get out and immediately grabbed their gun while calling 911. They were also exchanging calls and texts with neighbors.

The resident’s car was hit twice. Another camera angle shows a bullet flash over another car, but they couldn’t find where it ended up.

Either way, they couldn’t believe this happened in their part of town.

“We’ve been here 20 years now and we’ve never seen or heard anything like this. We didn’t recognize the vehicle. I don’t know. It was just a lot of confusion and a lot of questions,” they said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. That was a moment of adrenaline. Like, this doesn’t happen here. This is not supposed to happen here.”

They mentioned that the most important thing was that everyone appears to be OK.

At the next house over, at least five bullets made it into the home. One went through the garage door, through the back wall of the garage into a living room, and out the back wall of the house.

Those residents also didn’t want to be identified, but they gave WANE 15 a look at the damage.

Residents told WANE 15 that police at the scene had the red SUV that crashed into the tree towed away and that officers found 9mm ammo and .223 ammo.

.223 ammo is known to be used in semiautomatic rifles and can travel hundreds of yards.

Police did not confirm what weapons were used or what was found at the scene.

It’s not clear who else was involved. One angle of the video shows what appears to be a another car behind the red SUV about two blocks away when the shots were first fired. Not long after, that same clip shows another set of headlights appear and turn toward Reed Rd.

According to FWPD, potential leads are being thoroughly investigated but no arrests have been made.

Officers did go door to door to make sure no one was struck by a bullet. No injuries were reported as of Monday morning.

Raw video of the two recordings can be viewed below: