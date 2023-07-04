FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “This is a really exciting time in public health.”

That’s how Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s new State Health Commissioner, began her conversation with WANE 15.

Weaver took over after Dr. Kristina Box stepped down in June.

Part of Weaver’s job will be to oversee how millions of extra dollars are spent and measure the money’s effectiveness. The funds will be released on Jan. 1, 2024.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed the 2023 legislature to better fund public health. Those efforts reaped a tenfold increase in 2024, from $6.9 million to $75 million, and then a doubling from 2024 to 2025, from $75 million to $150 million.

The original $6.9 million “sounds like a lot of money to you and me,” Weaver said, “but when you divide that 95 ways and say ‘this is how much you have to improve health in your community,’ it doesn’t go very far.”

The state has 95 health departments in its 92 counties. Each department can target its most urgent public health problem, such as obesity, infant mortality, smoking cessation, or maternal health.

“Adams County we know has a higher infant mortality rate, so they’re maybe going to want to use more of their funding to address infant mortality,” Weaver said. “Noble and Steuben have higher obesity rates, so maybe they’re going to focus on funding obesity prevention, and of course, all the other diseases that come with obesity, like diabetes and hypertension and those types of things.”

With some counties still smarting from what they consider a pandemic overreach by Holcomb and the state, the legislature allowed county commissioners to wait until Sept. 1 to opt in or out of the new money and any strings that might be attached.

According to the Indiana Department of Health website, only three northeast Indiana counties, Allen, Steuben and Huntington, have already opted in, although LaGrange County is in the process of accepting the funds, according to County Commissioner Terry Martin.

Kosciusko County Commissioner Brad Jackson said he’s leaning toward it “since the State made it so we can opt out if we don’t like the way it’s going.”

In Adams County, Commissioner Stan Stoppenhagen said he is waiting to hear from the Adams County Board of Health. “The commissioners will look to this board for a recommendation in the next two months.”

No decision had been made in Jay County, where Commissioner Chad Aker said, “We are currently reviewing the requirements and exploring our resources and options for fulfilling those requirements.”

Weaver has heard the skepticism from those who doubt the state can spend its way to healthier citizens. She points to other investments the state has made that appear to have paid off, like roads and economic development.

“I have no doubt that when we see the State of Indiana invest funding into public health, we’re going to see the same outcomes,” she said. “We’re going to move the needle here and it’s going to be a much brighter future.”