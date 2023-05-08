LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Delaware man who was fired from a trucking company was taken into custody Saturday after leading police on a cross-county pursuit in a stolen semitrailer.

Durrell Kelley, 31, is now charged with theft, reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Troopers with ISP began investigating after they got a call claiming a semi had been stolen by an employee who had been fired, and the semi was suspected to be on the Indiana Toll Road.

A trooper saw the blue 2019 Freightliner taking the Notre Dame exit the toll road at mile-marker 77.

When the trooper turned on his emergency lights, he said Kelley drove through traffic cones ahead of the toll booth and got back on the Indiana Toll Road trying to get away from police, according to the release.

During the chase, Kelley called 911 and a dispatcher encouraged him to pull over and end the pursuit, the release said.

The semi continued into Elkhart County, avoiding several sets of stop sticks, ISP said. The semi finally hit stop sticks near LaGrange County and Kelley ended up pulling over near mile-marker 114.

Kelley was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.

The LaGrange County Humane Society took possession of a dog that was in the semi until it could be reunited with family members, ISP said in the release.