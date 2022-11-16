FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 75-year-old substitute teacher who admitted to slapping a special needs student will serve no jail time, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Jeffrey J. McCracken pleaded guilty to one Level 6 felony count of battery to a person under 14 years old Wednesday and was immediately given a one-year suspended sentence per a deal he made with Allen County prosecutors, court documents said.

McCracken had been accused of striking a child diagnosed with Down Syndrome while substituting at Carroll Middle School on Oct. 12, 2021.

That morning, the classroom floor was occupied by students participating in an activity led by a peer leader, court documents said. When McCracken brought over a chair for the peer leader, another student climbed onto the chair.

Jeffrey McCracken

That student was picked up by McCracken in an effort to move him from the chair meant for the peer leader. That’s when the student elbowed McCracken in the ribs, court documents said.

McCracken is accused of grabbing the victim and slapping him in the face, according to court documents.

Several people in the classroom witnessed the slap. In a meeting with the school principal, McCracken said in court documents:

“Not sure if I slapped him. I don’t believe I did, but if they call it a slap then it’s a slap. I just lost my cool today.”

Per the plea agreement, McCracken will serve one year on probation and can have the conviction reduced to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes all conditions prescribed by the agreement.