WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (WANE) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the 2021 Lake Tahoe that left one dead and another with critical injuries.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department announced in a Facebook post Friday that 49-year-old Danny Serafini and 33-year-old Samantha Scott were arrested in connection to the 2021 murder of Robert Gary Spohr and attempted murder of Wendy Wood.

On June 5, 2021, North Lake Tahoe Deputies responded to calls from a residence, and upon arrival, they found Robert Gary Spohr dead from a single gunshot wound and Wendy Wood suffering from a gunshot wound. While Wendy recovered from her wounds she died a year later.

Danny Serafini is a former MLB pitcher for the Minnesota Twins and a former pitcher of the Fort Wayne Wizards, an affiliate team at the time to the Minnesota Twins. Serafini was connected by investigators to the case as a family member of the deceased, confirmed by the family to be the victim’s son-in-law according to reports from CBS.

Serafini and Scott were arrested separately, Danny being arrested in Winnemucca while Samantha was arrested in Las Vegas. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is currently awaiting Serafini’s and Scott’s extradition from Nevada into Placer County.