INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, whose time in office was marred by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, filed Monday to seek the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a highway crash.

Hill is among at least six candidates in a growing field of candidates for Saturday’s Republican caucus to take Walorski’s place on the November election ballot in northern Indiana’s solidly GOP 2nd Congressional District.

The other candidates include Rudy Yakym, who Walorski’s husband endorsed Monday, calling him “a political outsider who has what it takes to stand up to the Pelosi-Biden agenda.” Yakym is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a former Walorski campaign staffer.

Hill has denied wrongdoing but the state Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of his law license over the groping allegations, which were a key campaign issue when he lost the 2020 Republican attorney general nomination for his reelection to Todd Rokita.

Other candidates include former state Rep. Christy Stutzman, the wife of former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, and state Rep. Curt Nisly, a hardline conservative who lost his reelection campaign in the May Republican primary.