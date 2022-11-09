FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Fort Wayne parole officer will serve no more than two years in prison if a plea deal where he admitted to having sexual contact with an underage boy is accepted by a judge this upcoming January.

Branden D. Shaw, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of vicarious sexual gratification in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday.

A deal he signed with prosecutors calls for the executed portion of his sentence be no more than two years, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Shaw, who worked for the Indiana Department of Corrections Fort Wayne District Parole, had been accused of giving a boy under the age of 16 alcohol, showing him pornography and then engaging in sex acts with the boy and another teen, according to court documents.

Branden D. Shaw

When the boy asked Shaw to stop, Shaw is accused of saying the behavior was “normal,” court documents said.

Allen County prosecutors charged Shaw with the sexual misconduct with a minor and vicarious gratification counts along with dissemination of matter harmful to minors and a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor this past February.

As part of his plea agreement, the dissemination of matter harmful to minors and the furnishing alcohol to a minor charges will be dismissed if it’s accepted.

An Allen Superior Court judge will decide on whether to accept the plea deal and sentence Shaw on Jan. 6, according to court records.