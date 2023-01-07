FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former Fort Wayne parole officer has been sentenced in a case where he pleaded guilty to a sexual interaction with a teen boy.

The Allen Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced 41-year-old Branden D. Shaw to five years in prison with three of those years suspended.

In November, Shaw pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to one count of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of vicarious sexual gratification. Now, he will serve a total of two years in prison, as part of a plea deal where he admitted to having sexual contact with an underage boy.

Shaw was accused of giving a boy under the age of 16 alcohol, showing him pornography and then engaging in sex acts with the boy and another teen in August 2020, according to court documents. Shaw used to be a parole officer in Fort Wayne with the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Originally, Shaw was also charged with dissemination of matter harmful to minors and a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor. Those two charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.