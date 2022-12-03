EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Friday following the 2021 overdose death of her three-year-old daughter.

Makaylee Opperman was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death in connection to the death of her daughter, Kamari Opperman. Makaylee pleaded guilty in October to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and conspiracy to deal in a narcotic.

Evansville Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of East Michigan Street in October of 2021 for a report of a child not breathing. The child’s grandmother told police Kamari Opperman had swallowed a fentanyl pill, but Makaylee had not taken her to a hospital.