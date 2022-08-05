EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an Evansville man early Friday morning for driving while impaired with children in the car.

Police responded to a report of multiple people walking along I-64 and found William Burdette, 27, of Evansville walking with another adult and three children.

Further investigation showed Burdette was driving a car and ran off the road. The car had rolled over several times and landed on a highway embankment.

Burdette showed signs of impairment and was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 18.

Burdette, the other adult and Burdette’s 6-year-old daughter had minor injuries, and Burdette’s 3-year-old and 1-year-old sons were not injured in the wreck.