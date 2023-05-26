LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – As the search continues for an inmate who escaped earlier this week from an Ohio correctional institution, the man’s daughter shared a video asking her dad to turn himself in.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the video Friday of Bradley Gillespie’s daughter sending a message directed to her dad.

James Lee and Bradley Gillespie (Allen County Sheriff’s Office)

“Hey Dad, if you’re hearing this, I’d prefer you to turn yourself in before something bad happens,” the woman said in the video. “I want you in my life, I want you at my wedding, I don’t want anything bad to happen, so if you could please just turn yourself in before anybody gets hurt, I would appreciate it. We want you safe, we want you back, we want nothing bad to happen.”

Gillespie is charged with murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault, and a number of other offenses. He escaped from a facility in Lima along with James Lee, who was captured in Henderson, Kentucky.

Henderson Police found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle with the two convicts inside. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, a pursuit began. They say the vehicle crashed, and the two took off. That’s when they were able to capture Lee.

The United States Marshal Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are offering up to a $21,000 dollar reward for information that leads to the capture of Gillespie. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414 or the United States Marshal Service at 1-866-4WANTED. If Gillespie is found by the public, do not approach him, and contact 911 immediately.