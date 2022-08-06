FORT WYANE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has the chance to honor and encourage fathers today at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males is hosting the event today at the McMillen Park Community Center.

The event started at noon today and ends at 9 p.m. It’s free to attend, wheelchair accessible, and has an impressive lineup of live music.

EnVogue, MTV Music Video Award winning R&B group, is performing a free concert. Sweetwater All Stars, members of the Fort Wayne Community Schools B Instrumental program, and G-Money are also performing.