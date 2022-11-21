FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another voice has spoken out against the proposed recycling plant located in southeast Fort Wayne.

This time, the Citizens for Environmental Equity of Southeast Fort Wayne (CEE) held a meeting Monday to express its concerns over the plant in an effort to keep the property at the corner of Paulding and Adams Center roads undergoing “further destruction.”

During the meeting, citizens gave their concerns about the facility, chief among them the environment.

“I think there’s, you know, very, very significant environmental concerns with this project,” said Jorge Fernandez, who attended the meeting. “We’ve seen in other cases in northeast Indiana like in Andrews, where businesses have done stuff that has damaged the environment)”

The group has also spoken out at Fort Wayne Plan Commission and Fort Wayne City Council meetings regarding the plant.

Exurban, the U.K.-based company in charge of the proposed plant, says the plant would be “the world’s first zero waste electronic metals recycling facility in Fort Wayne.”

Exurban also claims the plant would not rely on mines and smelters, but would instead employ a “unique process” to turn recycled electronic metals, or e-metals, into valuable products that can be used to make new products.

However, CEE claims e-metals produced are not easily degraded and the e-waste they produce has not yet been proven to be safely dealt with.

Members of CEE have claimed they will give comments during Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.