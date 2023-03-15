INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) One of the by-products of the COVID-19 pandemic was the enactment of a federal public health emergency which resulted in Indiana Medicaid members being able to keep their coverage without interruption. However with a recent federal spending bill effectively ending Medicaid coverage protections, Indiana Medicaid will return to normal operations.

That means anyone currently enrolled in one of Indiana Medicaid’s programs should take action to make sure they remain covered. Those programs include the Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect or traditional Medicaid.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration needs all Medicaid members to take the following steps:

Go to FSSABenefits.IN.gov

Scroll down to the blue “Manage Your Benefits” section

Click on either “Sign in to my account” or “Create account”

Check that your contact information is accurate

Call 800-403-0864 if you need assistance

Then watch your mail and be sure to respond with any information you’re asked for

To download a pdf of the required steps including a QR code, click here.