FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dive into delectable menus this week as the Landing celebrates Restaurant Week.

For the week of November 5 through 12 join participating restaurants on the Landing in prix fixe menus and signature cocktails.

Participating restaurants include Bistro Nota, Mercado Restaurant, Nawa, Gnometown Breing on the Landing, Tolon, and Kanela. All restaurants are offering specialty items to celebrate seasonal delights that are only available during restaurant week.

To see what each restaurant is featuring head the The Landing Fort Wayne’s Facebook Page.

The Landing is located at 116 W Columbia Street in downtown Fort Wayne.