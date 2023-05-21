INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Department of Homeland Security honors EMS professionals during National EMS Week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb named May 21-27 as EMS Week. This is part of a national EMS campaign. 2023 is the 49th year of this campaign.

The 2023 theme for the week is “Where Emergency Care Begins.”

When Hoosiers dial 911 for an emergency, no matter the weather or time of day, they have confidence that trained and dedicated EMS personnel will come to their rescue.

Therefore, EMS Week is designed to focus on honoring these certified EMS professionals as they start their shifts to provide emergency care statewide.