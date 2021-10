DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An empty vehicle sitting on railroad tracks was hit by an Amtrak train early Sunday morning.

DeKalb County police investigated the crash that occurred just after 2 a.m.

The car, a 2001 Pontiac Aztec, was totaled after the train collided with it, just south of the 200 block of US 6.

No injuries occurred.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Riverside Towing, Norfolk and Southern Police.