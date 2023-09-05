A truck and an SUV were involved in a crash at the intersection of Page Road and Antwerp Road in northeast Allen County on September 5, 2023.

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving a truck and an SUV took place Tuesday morning at a rural intersection located between Grabill and Leo-Cedarville.

Emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Page Road and Antwerp Road at around 7 a.m.

A Toyota Rav 4 and a work truck hauling a trailer collided at the intersection. It’s unclear what caused the crash. One person was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition according to a fireman on the scene. It’s not known if anyone else was hurt.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available. Police ask motorists to avoid the area.