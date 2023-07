Part of the framing for a Shell gas station collapsed at the intersection of Bluffton Road and Airport Expressway on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway following reports of the collapse of a building under construction on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Bluffton Road and Airport Expressway just after 7 a.m. where a Shell gas station is being built.

There have been no reports of injuries. It appears part of the wood framing collapsed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.