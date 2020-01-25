Embracing colder months with Winterval 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation helped residents embrace winter for 13 hours straight Saturday.

The department put on Winterval 2020. It’s a celebration of the colder months featuring wintertime favorites like ice carvings, ice skating, dog sledding, and more games.

New this year was a farm hand competition, presented by Salomon Farms and Hop River Brewing Company.

Here’s a look at some of the events.

The Botanical Conservatory had ice carving, bird feeders and its “Dog Days of Winter” exhibit:





The Allen County Public Library also had ice carving, children’s crafts and a movie. This is the ice sculpture outside the library:





The Community Center, located at 233 W. Main Street, offered snow crafts, ice carving and 9-hole miniature golf:

Heartland Mushers ran dog sled demonstrations at Headwaters Park: