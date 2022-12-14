FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Embassy Theatre announced the second round of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Holiday Pops shows has been canceled.

The shows were initially scheduled for Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

The Embassy also sent out a message about Holiday Pops tickets to all ticketholders, and anyone with questions can contact the Embassy for more information.

The Philharmonic released a statement on its Facebook page regarding the cancellation:

We are sorry to disappoint you, our loyal audiences. Unfortunately, without musicians, who remain on strike, we are unable to offer this weekend’s Messiah and Holiday Pops performances. If you are holding tickets for one of these performances, we ask you to consider exchanging your ticket for another performance this season. Your small gesture of kindness will help the Philharmonic stay committed to our high artistic standards and the integrity of the Philharmonic and our musicians to maintain a quality orchestra that our community deserves.

The public is anxious for the return of Philharmonic concerts, and our desire is to reach a contract agreement that is fair to our musicians and ensures that the Philharmonic is sustainable for years to come.

After the cancellation, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced the musicians will offer another free concert featuring Addison Agen, a Fort Wayne native and star from Season 13 of The Voice.

The concert will take place Dec. 17 at Auer Performance Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“We’re thrilled to bring Addison Agen, one of Fort Wayne’s shining stars, back home to perform holiday favorites with us on such short notice,” said Players’ Association Chair Campbell MacDonald. “It is another gift to our overwhelmingly supportive audience and is sure to be a memorable evening.”

The Philharmonic musicians have been on strike for nearly a week as the musicians look to receive better pay, schedule flexibility and changes to work rules and conditions.

Both sides have met numerous times for negotiations, but have been unable to reach an agreement.