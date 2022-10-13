FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Embassy Theatre Thursday night that briefly had a section of Jefferson Boulevard closed off for a few blocks and traffic backed up.

At least three firetrucks, as well as multiple police vehicles, set up a scene that stretched to at least west of S. Harrison Street.

The severity of the fire is not yet known, nor is it known if the Embassy sustained any significant damage.

WANE 15 will provide updates if we learn any new information.