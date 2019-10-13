Elkhart County resident dies from EEE virus

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Elkhart County resident died as a result of eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the information with the Indiana State Department of Health.

The State Department of Health did not say where exactly in Elkhart the transmission of the virus happened, or when.

Health officials say this is the first human case of EEE in Indiana since 1998, and only the fourth reported since 1964. According to the CDC, each year approximately 5 to 10 human cases of EEE are reported nationwide each year. The cases typically happen from late spring through early fall. Nearly 1/3 of EEE human cases are fatal.

“It’s hard to imagine losing a loved one because of a mosquito bite, but unfortunately, mosquitoes carry diseases that can be life-threatening,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “This is a tragic loss for an Indiana family.”

The health department says EEE has been found in more than a dozen horses and one mosquito sample in northern Indiana this year.

The health department has tips to keep you and your family safe:

Although mosquito activity decreases with cooler temperatures, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases will not be eliminated until the first hard freeze occurs. State health officials urge Hoosiers to continue to take steps to prevent mosquito bites until then:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning)

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on clothes and exposed skin

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home

Hoosiers also are encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by doing the following:

Discard old tires, tin/aluminum cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water

Repair failed septic systems

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains

Frequently replace the water in pet bowls

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with predatory fish

The health department says symptoms of EEE include chills, fever, body aches and joint pain. Some people develop a more severe form of the disease that affects the nervous system and causes encephalitis, the inflammation of the brain.

Those that are younger than 15 and older than 50 are at the greatest risk of severe disease if infected with EEE.

If you think you may have EEE, you should see a healthcare provider.