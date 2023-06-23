ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — At just after 3 p.m. on Friday Indiana State Police received calls of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on the Indiana Toll Road.

Their initial investigation indicates that an SUV slowed down and was rear-ended by a gray semi behind it.

The SUV was thrown into the guard rail and the gray semi continued to hit a flatbed trailer being hauled by another semi.

The flatbed trailer was carrying steel coils which were spilled onto the highway as a result of the collision, and left the grey semi’s driver entrapped in his vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the gray semi was removed from the wreckage and then transported to Memorial Hospital by Memorial MedFlight where his injuries were declared minor.

Westbound traffic continues to be diverted off at County Road 17 Exit 96 while crews continue to clear up the crash scene.

The Indiana State Police were assisted by Elkhart Fire and EMS, Osolo Township Fire and EMS, Cleveland Township Fire and EMS, Memorial MedFlight and Tom’s 24-Hour Towing.