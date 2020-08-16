Electrical worker injured during power line work near Poe

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An electrical worker has been hospitalized after being electrocuted during power line work on US 27 at Flatrock Rd. Sunday afternoon.

Indiana State Police were called to the scene around 1:30 pm after they said a man working out of a bucket truck was electrocuted while manipulating power line wires. The worker was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

ISP closed southbound lanes on US 27, citing the nature of the incident. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice. As a result of the electrocution, power in the area of US 27 and I-469 will be shut off for an unknown period of time while the power line is repaired.