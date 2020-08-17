Electric Works Unplugged: what happened and what’s next

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (D) and RTM Ventures developer Kevan Biggs agree on this: turning the empty General Electric campus into the proposed Electric Works project would be the largest public-private partnership in city history.

Finding more agreements is tough.

Start with the language. The Mayor refers to the project as “1.2 million square feet, bigger than Glenbrook (Square Mall).” Biggs points out the current proposal is 700,000 square feet with 60% pre-leased. (The 700,000 square foot campus west of Broadway is phase one. Developers have not announced a timeline for the 500,000 square feet east campus.)

Biggs frequently refers to the public money as $62 million while the mayor says it’s $65 million. (The project has already received three million of the pledged $65 million. The remaining $62 million was withdrawn this month when the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission terminated the agreement.)

With such a large and expensive project, plus a history of subtle and not-so-subtle accusations and suspicions, the failure to close a deal should not have been a total surprise.

What happened

The project is structured as a public-private partnership. Redevelopment of the West Campus is the first phase and is financed as follows: 38.3% Private Equity and Debt: $97.6 million

26.1% Local: TIF, CIB, County, Legacy: $65 million

17.5% Indiana Industrial Recovery Tax Credits: $43.6 million (net)

13.0% Federal Historic Tax Credits: $32.4 million (net)

5.0% Federal New Markets Tax Credits: $10.1 million (net) https://fortwayneelectricworks.com/questions/#toggle-id-6

After five extensions, the developers were given a final deadline of July 30 to compile the $280 million “capital stack” for the project. Biggs says 29 people were on the final phone call between the city and RTM Ventures.

Biggs admits the developers had one piece missing from the stack on July 30: $8 million in commitment from STAR Bank. Two local banks had committed with finished paperwork and two others committed by email. The developers ended the call with the understanding that any questions would be answered privately over the weekend.

Instead, four days later, they watched an attorney from the city tell the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission the “capital stack” was $51 million short. The city included STAR Bank and the two emailed local lenders in the shortfall. They also said RTM did not offer proof it had the $21 million in private equity to pay at closing.

WANE 15's first report on Electric Works GE campus to become ‘Electric Works’ in redevelopment Video

The commission voted unanimously to terminate the $62 million economic development agreement.

Biggs says all three local lenders are now fully on board with the finished paperwork. He says the private equity commitments were properly documented at deadline in files shared in a Dropbox account with the city.

What’s next

The commission says it is open to a new proposal from RTM Ventures. They have suggested a new or partner developer. Biggs says they are ready to close and don’t need a partner. RTM Ventures owns the GE campus so a new developer seems unlikely.

The mayor will announce a panel of neutral business leaders to evaluate the project again. He says the ball is in the developer’s court.

Biggs gives two reasons the project needs to be restarted quickly: expiring state and federal money and Do it Best Corp.’s need for a new headquarters. Do it Best has signed a 200,000+ square foot lease for space at Electric Works. The company has not said publicly where it would go if the Electric Works deal were slowed or stopped.

City Council has tried to insert itself into a resolution. Originally scheduled for August 18, council will hear from the developers and the city on August 25. Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. has called for “all efforts (to) be made to finalize the redevelopment of the GE campus for the purpose of retaining Do it Best at their preferred location within a timeline that fits their needs.”

Biggs says no other meetings with public officials are scheduled.

UPDATE: Due to a technical error in the live broadcast at 6 p.m., the full interview video was edited to reflect the original information intended for broadcast.