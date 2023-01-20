FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus.

The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m.

“The Northeast Indiana community has supported the redevelopment of the Electric Works

campus since its inception,” said Katy Silliman, senior experience director for Electric Works.

“This historic site has truly been reborn for innovation and for the future needs of our

community, and we invite community members to join us as we illuminate the new Electric

Works sign.”

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with live music from Farmland Jazz Band and food and beverage

specials at Union Street Market. A formal program will begin at 6 p.m., held in the Dynamo

Alley plaza near Broadway.

To prepare for the event, Dynamo Alley will be closed to vehicular traffic on Jan. 30. After the sign is illuminated at approximately 6:15 p.m., community members will be encouraged to continue the celebration inside Union Street Market.

Dan Starr, president and CEO of Do it Best, added, “I know it was difficult for our community to

see the original General Electric sign go dark. As the Do it Best team transitions into our new

world headquarters in Building 26 at Electric Works, we are thrilled to be part of bringing this

important landmark back to downtown Fort Wayne and the Broadway District.”

Campus visitors are encouraged to park in the Union Parking Garage, adjacent to Union Street

Market. Electric Works parking information can be found here, and visitors

attending the event may park for free from 4 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 30