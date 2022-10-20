FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission unanimously approved an amendment to a bond for RTM Ventures, LLC, the developer of the Electric Works project.

In January, the Economic Development Commission approved a bond worth $32 million dollars for Phase II, but on Thursday that bond was amended to $46 million.

The reason for the increase is because RTM Ventures is no longer seeking tax abatement, or reduction in taxes, for the project, so that part of the financing had to be added to the bond.

Additionally, there were fees the developers had not accounted for in the initial approval due to changes in the market.

The amendment doesn’t change the structure of the bond or how they’ll be paid back in any way.

The change has already been approved for Fort Wayne City Council and the Redevelopment Commission and will now go back to city council for a final approval.

Representatives from RTM Ventures, LLC were at the Economic Development Commission meeting Thursday. They gave an update on the project.

Phase I is near its completion as the Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab is already used on a daily basis, Do It Best Corp. is furnishing it’s offices now and will be moving its operation to Electric Works soon, and the Union Street Market is set to open in the coming weeks as well.

Phase II consists of a nearly-constructed parking garage, public improvement work, and affordable housing units which will include senior living and studios.

It also includes commercial and retail spaces. The developers are looking to fill space with an early childhood learning and daycare center.

Phase II infrastructure construction is almost done, the developers said.

The Economic Development Commission did call for public comments on the amendment at its meeting Thursday, but no one from the public attended the meeting.