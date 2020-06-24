Electric Works moving closer to making final closing on agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Representatives with the Electric Works project provided a progress update during the Fort Wayne City Council meeting Tuesday night.

They said they’ve been approved for a $62 million loan from their primary lender, Midland States Bank. The loan will allow them to meet their Economic Development Agreement obligations ahead of the June 30 deadline.

Representatives said they expect a final closing date on the agreement on September 30. They added full renovations on the campus could then begin as early as October.

The project currently sits at about 56 percent of leases filled. With the current tenants, representatives said that around 350 newly created jobs would be available.

A workforce development program was also discussed. It would businesses owned and operated by minorities, women and vetrans.