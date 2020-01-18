Electric Works finds anchor tenant, needs deadline extension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The future seems to be brighter for the highly discussed and anticipated Electric Works project.

Josh Parker, one of developer RTM’s partners, has confirmed the project has found an anchor tenant that will allow the project to move forward. However, they will need a deadline extended to finalize details with the company and other tenants, Parker added.

The deadline to secure funding and leasing commitments to keep the deal afloat is Feb. 1. Developers have a current closing deadline of April 30, 2020.

This anchor tenant will allow the project to claim $65 million in public funds from the city of Fort Wayne, which would be made back in tax revenue in 12 years.

Parker did not provide a name for the latest company interested in filling space at the Electric Works project.

The plan for Electric Works is a 30-acre mixed-use retail, industry, institution and residential area at the site of the former General Electric campus on the southwest side of downtown Fort Wayne. Electric Works is expected to bring an annual economic impact of $387 million to Fort Wayne. It is also anticipated to bring nearly 2,000 construction jobs and 1,500 permanent positions.