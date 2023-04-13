INDIANA — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued an El Niño watch, with the expectation of an El Niño pattern to develop as early as May!

La Nina ended in March. We entered an “ENSO-neutral” pattern that was expected to continue into the early summer months. However, the CPC said there is a 62% chance of El Nino developing earlier than originally forecasted. There is an 80%-90% certainty of El Nino throughout the fall and early months.

Courtesy: CPC

What does this mean for the next few months in Indiana?

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer-than-average temperatures for Indiana through at least June. Well above average temperatures are being forecasted in the deep south and along the east coast.

Courtesy: CPC

The seasonal precipitation outlook looks wet for the Ohio Valley. Indiana is in the above-average chance for a wetter-than-average few months. Areas in the southwest are looking drier than average through June.