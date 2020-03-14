Ejected driver dies in DeKalb County crash

EKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hicksville, Ohio man died following a Friday evening crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says 61-year-old John Vanhorn died in a single vehicle crash in the 900 block of County Road 39. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say Vanhorn’s truck was traveling northbound on County Road 39 in Waterloo. Vanhorn passed another vehicle in a no passing zone, just before a curve. The truck entered the gravel shoulder, and lost control, going off the roadway.

Police say the truck rolled multiple times before coming to a rest 784 feet from the roadway.

Vanhorn was ejected from the truck. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

A passenger in the truck, 37-year-old Arin Vanhorn, was able to get out of the truck. Arin Vanhorn was wearing a seatbelt, and complained of back and chest pain.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.