WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — The last few eggs are being found at Francis Thomson Park during Sunday’s Easter egg hunt!

The hunt was hosted by Waterloo Main Street. Along with the search, attendees also got to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, participate in Easter activities and win prizes including baskets.

Children had to be registered ahead of time in order to participate. To learn more about the event or Waterloo Main Street, visit Facebook.