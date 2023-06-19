Commemorative bricks from Schultz Hall will be available upon request. The building is scheduled to be torn down at the end of the month.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you want a brick from the historic Schultz Hall, then soon you will be able to have one.

Via Developments, a division of Ambassador Enterprises, worked to save the buildings on the north campus of the former Fort Wayne Bible College that then became Taylor University, according to Rachel Bobilya, Via spokeswoman.

“We spent countless hours and dollars with analysts,” Bobilya told WANE 15 Monday. “We would love to save the structures. It’s just not feasible. It can’t be inhabited right now. No amount of money we or anyone else could put in that would make sense to make them usable.”

The buildings in the 800 block of W. Rudisill Boulevard were vacant when they were purchased in 2011 from Taylor University. On the north campus, Schultz Hall, the original 1904 building, Bethany Hall and Oakwood Apartments are slated to be demolished starting at the end of this month. The work will take around three months.

“At the time, there were dreams associated with those properties and to help Taylor,” Bobilya said. “We didn’t want it to go to developer’s hands.”

Via decided to tear down Hausser Hall on the South Campus at 1025 Rudisill Blvd. at the same time, Bobilya said. That building, built in 1963, has a period chapel with a winged, diagonal roofline and ornamental flying buttresses.

Other factors like safety and ADA, made saving the buildings unattainable, Bobilya said.

The company hasn’t been paying taxes on the 26-acre properties, currently zoned R1 – single family housing; however, that wasn’t the reason Via decided to make the changes.

“We’ve had some pushback for any variance use. We were willing to cross that bridge, but the budget constraints for anyone was the number one obstacle,” Bobilya said.

Future use has not been decided, and a system to allow residents to take bricks from the buildings has not been finalized yet.