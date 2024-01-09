INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A state lawmaker is working to get a stretch of I-69 in DeKalb County named for an Indiana State Trooper killed in the line of duty back in March of last year.

Master Trooper James R. Bailey

Master Trooper James Bailey died when a fugitive fleeing from police in Allen County struck him as he tried to deploy stop sticks near mile marker 326 close to Auburn.

State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) is behind the effort. He spoke Tuesday morning during the Roads and Transportation committee hearing in Indianapolis. The measure passed unanimously and will now move to the House floor for consideration.

Smaltz announced the proposal back in September of last year.

“Master Trooper Bailey was a career public servant who demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to his role,” Rep. Smaltz said. “Our community lost a member, his department lost a partner with courage and integrity, and his family lost a loving husband and father. Renaming a road in his honor will serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifice he made to serve and protect.”